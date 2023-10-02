Silver Alert issued for Logan man, 93, traveling in enclosed tractor

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 93-year-old man who reportedly left his Logan residence in an enclosed tractor.

Marlin Nilson Toombs, who reportedly suffers from dementia, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Monday at his home, in the area of 140 North and 300 West, the Silver Alert notice says. The Silver Alert was announced at 2:43 p.m.

Toombs reportedly left in a red tractor, and his destination is unknown.

Toombs is described as a Caucasian, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 153 pounds, and having gray hair and green eyes. He is believed to be wearing a red plaid button-up shirt with jeans.

Anyone who spots Toombs is asked to call Logan City Police at 435-753-7555, or to call dispatch at 911.