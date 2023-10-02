West Jordan police seek tips after Sept. 21 kidnapping attempt

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have made a kidnapping attempt at Ross Dress for Less last month at Jordan Landing.

“On Sept. 21, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a female suspect attempted to forcefully abduct a 4-year-old female child,” says a West Jordan PD statement issued Monday.

The statement described the suspect as a standing about 5 feet to 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with blond hair, possibly in dreadlocks or braids.

She “was unsuccessful in abducting the involved child,” the police statement says. “The suspect was observed getting into the passenger side of a light-colored SUV, which then left the area.”

Photo West Jordan Police

The police are asking anyone who may have information on the pictured woman or the SUV to contact dispatchers at 801-840-4000. The case number is WJ23-50278.

“We encourage the community to always stay vigilant in watching out for their children, and please contact the West Jordan Police Department if you notice any unusual circumstances,” said Detective Petersen, WJPD, in a prepared statement.