Silver Alert issued for North Ogden man

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing North Ogden man.

Thomas Coffey, 62, was last seen at his home near 950 East 2675 North about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Silver Alert says.

He reportedly left in his 2016 Silver Ram with license plate 04705.

His destination was unknown.

Coffey is described as a white male, 6′ 1″ tall and weighs 195 lbs.

He is believed to be wearing a grey beanie, green jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Mr. Coffey’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8221 or dial 911.

