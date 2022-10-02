Silver Alert issued for Riverdale man

RIVERDALE, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from a Riverdale care facility.

Tobias Gallegos, 65, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 4390 S. 700 West. He left in his motorized wheelchair after telling a facility staffer he was going to the Riverdale Walmart.

The wheelchair had lights on the front and back, the Silver Alert statement says.

Gallegos is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts of an unknown color.

Anyone with information on the missing man’s whereabouts is asked to contact Riverdale police at 801-395-8221 or call 911.