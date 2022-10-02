Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch.

The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old son, says a Sunday update from UHP.

UHP Troopers were dispatched at 1:02 p.m. Saturday to the area of I-215 and 1000 South.

“Witnesses stated a pickup truck was traveling in lane one when it suddenly traveled to the right and left the roadway,” a UHP statement says. “The truck entered a ravine to the right of the freeway and overturned into a ditch filled with water.

“When Troopers arrived on scene they found the pickup was upside-down in the water and two occupants (a male driver and one other occupant) had sustained fatal injuries.”

At least one lane of southbound I-215 was closed during the investigation.