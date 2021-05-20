Silver Alert issued for West Jordan man missing in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a West Jordan man who went missing in West Valley City Wednesday.

“SILVER ALERT: 66-year-old Benjamin Cuamaba-Campos of West Jordan was in WVC and wandered away,” said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department at 2 p.m. “He was spotted near 5600 W 2400 S on 5/19. Cuamaba-Campos has Alzheimer’s and epilepsy.”

Cuamaba-Campos is 4 feet 8 inches tall and 100 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing the clothes he is wearing in the photograph; a black baseball cap with number one on it, a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue work gloves.

Anyone who sees Cuamaba-Campos is asked to call WVPCD on 801-840-4000.