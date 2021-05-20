Cottonwood Heights police searching for men in connection with burglary

CHPD trying to identify these burglary suspects from Countrywood Cr. Tips to 801-944-7100 pic.twitter.com/zyYSaFaHaN — CH Police (@CHPolice) May 20, 2021

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, May 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for two men in connection with a burglary in Cottonwood Heights.

The incident occurred in a covered garage in Countrywood Circle, said a tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

In the surveillance video, one man is seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black sweatshirt and black pants.The other man is wearing a gray T-shirt and shorts and a gray backpack. The two are seen looking into the panniers on a motorcycle; it is not clear what they allegedly stole.

Anyone who saw the men or has information on the incident is asked to call CHPD on 801-944-7100.