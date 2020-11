OREM, Utah, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Orem Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman, 74-year-old Alana Hill.

Hill was last seen in the area of 800 S. Carterville Road, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. She has dementia and could be disoriented, the OPD statement says.

Hill was wearing a pink sweater with white around the collar and black pants. She has shoulder-length gray hair, which could be in a braid.

Anyone who sees Hill is asked to call the OPD at 801-229-7070.