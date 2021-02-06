Skier, 54, dies of ‘traumatic event’ while at Snowbird resort

SNOWBIRD, Utah, Feb. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A skier died of a “traumatic event” Friday morning at Snowbird Ski Resort, according to Unified Fire Authority.

A statement from a resort spokesperson said Snowbird ski patrol received a report at 10:47 a.m. of a “54-year-old male skier, who was wearing a helmet, in need of care nearby the Little Cloud chairlift.”

The ski patrol immediately responded and found the skier.

Upon medical assessment, additional emergency resources were called, and the skier was transferred to the care of Unified Fire Authority, according to the statement. UFA emergency responders performed CPR, but the man died on scene.

“Our Snowbird team is deeply saddened by our guest’s passing and we extend our deepest condolences to both his family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The name of the man has not yet been released. UFA did not specify what type of “traumatic event” caused his death. An autopsy will be conducted by the Utah medical examiner.