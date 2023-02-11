SLCFD responds to report of person on fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department were dispatched early Saturday morning on a report of a person running and on fire.

Fire officials responded to the 4:42 a.m. witness call, and arrived at the scene, near 300 East and 300 South, in the Central City neighborhood.

“Our crews responded on a call of a woman who had severe burns, and she was transported to the hospital burn unit just before 5 a.m. this morning,” SLCFD Battalion Chief Dan Walker told Gephardt Daily.

The woman was in critical condition, Walker said.

“We have investigators investigating the cause of those burns, and that’s all I have at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.