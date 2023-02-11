Utah DWR offers downloadable wildlife-themed valentines

UTAH, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With Valentine’s Day just three days away, are you still stymied on what kind of card to get for your dear one?

The Utah Division of Natural Resources would like to volunteer some of its wild animals to deliver tame messages.

The Utah DWR is making available downloadable Valentines with photos of animals and messages, such as two deer touching noses, with the words “You are very deer to me.”

A tad too sweet for your taste? How about a sucker fish with the words, “I’m a sucker for you”?

Or try cards with pictures of animals you can probably guess, with messages such as “You drive me batty,” “Owl always love you,” or “I-Guana be your valentine.”

“If you have little ones — or you want to pass out a punny valentine or two yourself — check out our free, wildlife-themed Valentine’s Day cards!,” Utah DWR says. “Download them and print them at home.”

There are 18 cards in all.

To view and download them, click here.