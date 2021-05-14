Utah pet owners reminded to keep animals safe from perils of rising temperatures

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Animal Services is asking pet owners to be aware that temperatures have risen, and with heat comes danger to the lives of animals.

“Be the BEST pet owner! Keep your pup at home while you’re out running errands,” the agency’s statement says. “A quick trip to the store can turn into excruciating minutes for your dog while they wait for your return.

“Salt Lake County Animal Control Officers receive dozens of calls for dogs in distress in a hot car every week as the temperatures climb above 70 degrees. On average Animal Control Officers respond to over 500 calls a year.

“So be the best dog parent, and keep your dog chillin’ on the couch for years to come rather than suffering in a car with temperatures over 116 degrees Fahrenheit.”

The agency offered the following hot-weather tips for owners who want to keep their pets safe:

Hot Cars: “Once outside temperatures reach 70 degrees, temperatures in a car can exceed 116 degrees within 10 minutes. Even on a mild 75 degree day, cracking a window in your car or parking in the shade doesn’t make a difference. Temperatures inside the vehicle are deadly. Dogs can suffer from heatstroke, irreparable brain damage, or even death.

“If you see a pet inside a vehicle excessively panting, non-responsive, drooling, or listless, call Salt Lake County Animal Service’s Dispatch number immediately: 801-840-4000. Never break a window of a vehicle on your own to pull out a pet, you could be liable for damages. Take a photo of the pet, the license plate, and give that information to Animal Control Officers.”

Hikes/Walks: “Often dog friendly hiking trails, do not often have consistent water sources for your dog to drink from. Carry enough water for you and your dog. Do not take them on hot, exposed hikes during the heat of the day. Hot, sandy trails can burn dog paws. Watch your dog closely, Utah’s beautiful desert landscape can cause pets to overheat, collapse, and possibly die.”

Hot Pavement: “Dogs can burn their paws on the sidewalk in the summer. When in doubt test the surface yourself: place the back of your hand on the pavement. If you CAN’T stand the heat for FIVE seconds, it’s too hot for you to walk your dog. Which means you will need to walk your dog early in the morning, later in the evening, and leave them at home when heading to festivals or farmer’s markets.”

Hot Balconies: “Despite being covered, a balcony can get very hot, VERY fast. A dog left on a balcony may try to escape and injure themselves when they’re left alone and hot. A bowl of water is easily overturned, and the pet is left anxious, dehydrated, and in similar conditions as a hot car.”