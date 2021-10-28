SLCo Animal Services offers tips for keeping pets safe this Halloween

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Animal Services is offering five tips for keeping pets safe this Halloween.

“The Halloween season can be scary for pets, especially dogs, when they encounter spooky houses or people in costumes,” said a news release. “PLUS, all that candy taunting them! Please be prepared and prevent your dog from getting lost or injured during this time.”

The tips to keep your pets safe are:

Stash the Candy: Be sure to keep the candy, especially chocolate and their wrappers out of your pet’s reach. Perhaps a locked cabinet? If they do get into it call your veterinarian or poison control.

Choose a Comfy Costume: Don't force your pup to dress up in something uncomfortable. Never leave them unattended in their costume.

Decoration Dangers: Beware of dangling cords, and never leave candles, or fog machines unattended. Some of the decorations may be a choking hazard. And don't scare your pet with animated décor.

Knock-Knock: Keep pets away from the front door and away from the action. Especially if they're an escape artist or dislike strangers. Put them in a separate room with their favorite toys and treats.

Tag Your Trick or Treater: Make sure your pet's collar and ID tags are secure in case they do slip out of the home. Also make sure their microchip info is up to date.

Salt Lake County Animal Services is located at 511 W. 3900 South in Salt Lake City. For more information about adopting pets call 385-468-7387, email [email protected], or visit AdoptUtahPets.org.