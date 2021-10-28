UTA On Demand coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority announced Thursday that UTA On Demand microtransit service is coming to Salt Lake City.

The service will launch Dec. 13 in Salt Lake City’s westside neighborhoods, serving Rose Park, Poplar Grove, Fairpark and Glendale.

“This innovative on-demand form of transportation uses app-based technology to schedule trips and match multiple riders headed in a similar direction into a single vehicle, with routing that allows for quick and efficient shared trips,” said a news release from UTA.

“Originally launched in southern Salt Lake County two years ago, UTA On Demand is becoming more popular in serving a variety of trips to local destinations within the community, connecting with other bus and rail services, and providing first and last-mile transportation solutions.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said: “This exciting new service is a welcome public transportation addition for our city’s westside community. This pilot program brings together the convenience of on demand service with the affordability of public transit in a way that will greatly benefit our residents. I’m so pleased there will be an additional means of transportation westside residents can rely on for their commutes, errands, recreation and more.”

The service in Salt Lake City will be available seven days a week, operating from 4 a.m. until 12:15 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday. Riders can book a trip by downloading the UTA On Demand app, available in thApp Store or Google Play. Trips must start and end within the designated service area. After booking a ride, the app displays the pick-up location. UTA On Demand is a corner-to-corner service, so riders are picked up and dropped off close to their starting and end point. Riders who don’t have a mobile phone can schedule rides by calling 385-217-8191.

UTA On Demand is also available to people with disabilities. Riders who use a mobility device can request a ride from an accessible van by selecting wheelchair accessibility in their profile. Once turned on, all trips will be booked for an accessible vehicle.

“We are thrilled to partner with Salt Lake City to launch another UTA On Demand service,” said Carlton Christensen, UTA board of trustees chair. “This service will truly benefit the residents of Salt Lake City’s westside with increased mobility, connections to our other transit services, and access to their local community. We appreciate Salt Lake City’s support and vision for innovative transit solutions.”

Riders can pay for their trips in the UTA On Demand app using a credit or debit card, FAREPAY card, or passes like the Eco Pass or Ed Pass linked to your account. These cards can be added in the app. They can also pay with a valid UTA paper or mobile ticket. Cash is not accepted for UTA On Demand trips.

For more information about UTA On Demand and the new service in Salt Lake City, click here.