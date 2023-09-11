SLCPD gang unit arrests 8 people after shootings investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of a months-long criminal investigation into recent shootings in the city and throughout the Salt Lake Valley, the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has executed multiple search warrants, arrested eight people, and recovered a significant amount of evidence including eight guns and more than $30,000 in cash.

“This case highlights our officers and detectives and their continued pursuit of justice,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown in a prepared statement.

“Their work throughout this extensive and long-term investigation exemplifies their commitment and courage. The impact of this case will certainly disrupt criminal activity and further protect our communities.”

Brown said the results of the detective and officers work represents “the countless hours of surveillance, painstaking preparation of warrants, and meticulous planning to safely arrest these eight suspects.”

Photo Salt Lake City Police

Those arrested in connection with the case are:

Lucas Madrill, 19, for investigation of:

Unlawful possession/purchase/trans of dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Two counts of criminal mischief, loss greater than $5,000 (impact damage to two police vehicles), a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a third-degree felony

Riley McNeil, 19, for investigation of:

Possession/purchase/trans of dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Omar Alejandro Fuentes-Soriano, 18, for investigation of:

Possession/purchase/trans of dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Possession of controlled substances, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Jinedi Suber, 18, for investigation of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Possession of controlled substances, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Denzel Sencion Hurberg, 19, for investigation of:

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Purchase, trans, possession or use of firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Zinedine Tovar, 20, for investigation of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Alex Yescas, 19, for investigation of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested. His name and charges are being withheld due to his juvenile status.

Additional arrests could come as more investigative work is conducted, the SLCPD statement says.

In all cases, any formal charges will be filed after reviews by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Photo Salt Lake City Police

“As part of this investigation, detectives have identified the gang as being connected to approximately 15 shootings in Salt Lake City and several more shootings throughout the valley,” the SLCPD statement says. “Additionally, the investigation uncovered a large-scale, illegal THC distribution syndicate.

“McNeil, Hurberg, and Fuentes-Soriano are accused of purchasing large amounts of THC cartridges from their alleged supplier, Madrill, and then distributing the THC cartridges to their customers. Tovar and Yescas are both connected to the alleged trafficking. Additional charges could be filed.”

Photo Salt Lake City Police

During the warrants, detectives have seized more than $350,000 worth of THC cartridges, eight handguns, $30,000 in cash, and other evidence.

Brown acknowledges the members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit, and its collateral officers, for their efforts on this long-term investigation. He also recognized SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), SWAT Team, Central Patrol Division Bike Squad, Utah Highway Patrol’s Joint Special Operations Group, and the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake SWAT Team for their dedicated assistance throughout this case.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the men and women in uniform who have dedicated their lives to the safety and well-being of our city,” Chief Brown added. “Their efforts, no matter the case complexity and danger, will continue to interrupt criminal activities.”