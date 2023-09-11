Centerville Police K-9 Sophie struck, killed on I-15

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Sept. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Centerville police are dealing with the loss of their department’s K-9, Sophie, who died Monday morning.

“The Centerville Police Department lost their beloved K-9 Sophie, a bloodhound trained in tracking,” a police statement says. “K-9 Sophie got loose from her handler’s home on the evening of Sept. 10, 2023. Officers spent the night looking for K-9 Sophie but were unsuccessful.

“This morning, at 7 a.m., a bloodhound was spotted on I-15 running southbound in the northbound lanes of travel just north of Parrish Lane. Minutes later, officers were notified that the bloodhound had been hit. Officers found K-9 Sophie, deceased, in the I-15 northbound HOV lane just north of Parrish Lane.”

The vehicle that hit K-9 Sophie has not been located and is not believed to be at fault, the statement says.

Centerville Police Department in 2019 welcomed a K 9 2 year old bloodhound Sophie File photo Centerville PD

“K-9 Sophie has been with the Centerville Police Department since November 2019, and was recognized as a go-to K-9 in Davis County. She was an invaluable asset to the community and was instrumental in locating lost children, Alzheimer patients, and fleeing suspects.”

The Centerville Police Department will be holding a private service this afternoon, the statement said, adding a public viewing will be held today, Monday, between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the department, at 250 N. Main St., Centerville. A more public graveside service will be held at a later date, the CPD statement says.

“Our hearts go out to K9-Sophie’s handler, Officer Jason Shields, and his family,” it says. “Centerville Police K-9s live with their handlers 24/7.”