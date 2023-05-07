SLCPD: Man arrested after causing alleged damage to 4 police cars

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested a 28-year-old man who is accused of damaging four police cars.

This investigation started at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday when a security guard approached officers at 110 W. Pierpont Ave. and told them about a man vandalizing nearby police cars, a statement from the SLCPD says. The officers were conducting foot patrols as part of an effort by the SLCPD to help ensure safety in the city’s downtown entertainment districts.

When officers found that man, later identified as David Caloca, he ran through the parking lot, the statement says, adding that officers quickly took Caloca into custody. Caloca resisted arrest.

As officers walked Caloca to be processed, he kicked the front fender of a parked police car, the SLCPD news release says.

Caloca is accused of kicking two police cars and keying or scratching two others, causing significant damage to three cars.

The damage to the three patrol cars is more than $1,500 per car, the police statement says.

Officers took Caloca to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked him on three counts of criminal mischief, failing to stop at the command of a police officer, and interfering with an arresting officer.