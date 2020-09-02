SLCPD needs help identifying suspect who allegedly assaulted juvenile

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for alleged assault.

“It’s the first #WantedWednesday of September, and we need your help identifying a suspect who assaulted a juvenile,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “On June 9, the driver of this truck assaulted a juvenile at 2040 S. 2300 East.”

The man approached a group of juveniles and allegedly assaulted one of them before leaving in the pictured vehicle.

If you know who owns or was driving this truck please call 801-799-3000. The reference number in this case is #20-100963.