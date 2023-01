SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have responded to the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

The scene is at 1200 West and 600 North.

“All drivers are on scene and are cooperating with the investigation,” says a SLCPD tweet issued at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday.

“Please avoid the area, traffic will be impacted for several hours.”