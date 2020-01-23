SLCPD searching for man in connection with robbery case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery case.

“This guy decided to start the New Year by breaking into a local business and helped himself to some computer equipment and virtual reality gear,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “Please help us identify him and bring him back to reality!”

In the surveillance photo, the man is wearing black-rimmed glasses, headphones around his neck, a black hoodie and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call 801-799-3000. The case number is 20-3350.