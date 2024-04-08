Wanda Sykes announces SLC stop on comedy tour

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Emmy award-winning standup comic, actress and writer Wanda Sykes is bringing her shoot-from-the-hip humor to Abravanel Hall this fall as part of her “Please & Thank You Tour.”

The performance will be on Oct. 12, a Saturday. Tickets are available starting Wednesday through WandaSykes.com, with general tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Friday through Life Nation.

Sykes’ latest special, “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer,” is currently streaming on Netflix. It was nominated for two Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice award and a Grammy.

In 2020, she was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Moms Mabley on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and for her voice work as Gladys Murphy in “Crank Yankers.” Sykes’ guest-starring roles on “Black-ish” earned her 2017 and 2018 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Artist in a Comedy Series. Her fifth standup special, “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal,” also brought her Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special and Outstanding Writing for such a special.

The use of recording devices will not be allowed during Sykes’ performance.