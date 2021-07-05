SLCPD shares more details on fatal stabbing at Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have shared a few more details after a homicide Sunday afternoon at Liberty Park.

Officers were called to the scene at 1:18 p.m., Lt. Steve Woodridge, SLCPD, told Gephardt Daily. They responded to the east loop of the park, in the area where a drum circle is commonly held.

“We found a male with a fatal stab wound, and we were able to talk to witnesses who identified the suspect,” Wooldridge said.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the suspect, identified as a 37-year-old man.

First responders attempted to revive the 20-year-old victim, Wooldridge said.

“Salt Lake City Fire and Paramedics did their best, but the victim was deceased, and was not transported. We still have detectives on the scene, along with people from allied agencies,” Wooldridge said at 6:10 p.m.

He declined to talk about possible motives or to share additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Wooldridge asked that anyone who may have recorded video of the incident or who witnessed anything, but who had to leave or felt uncomfortable talking to the police on scene, to please call the SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

