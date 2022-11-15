SLCPD: Suspect jailed after alleged assaults on woman, male witness at Warm Springs Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 56-year-old man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail after allegedly attacking two people at Warm Springs Park Monday morning.

Police responded to the park, at 840 N. Beck St., after a 7:23 a.m. call came to dispatch reporting a fight between three people.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe 56-year-old Michael Patterson got into a fight with a 59-year-old woman and physically assaulted her,” a statement from Salt Lake City police says. “The reason for, and what led up to, the fight is not known right now.”

The dispute began with a verbal exchange between Patterson and the woman, and the woman was pushed to the ground, injuring her arm, the suspect’s probable cause statement says.

A 32-year-old man saw the fight and tried to intervene, police documents say. The man told Patterson to wait for the police to arrive, his arrest documents say, and the suspect “attempted to leave while the male subject placed his foot on the front passenger headlight of the AP’s (arrested person’s) vehicle.”

“The AP continued to move forward causing the male subject to be put on the hood of the vehicle. The AP continued to drive away as the male subject fell onto the windshield of the vehicle, shattering it. AP left the scene of the incident and was located a short distance away.”

The SLCPD statement says Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics treated the man on scene for minor, non-life-threatening injuries, and SLCFD paramedics and Gold Cross ambulance transported the woman to the hospital with “minor, non-life-threatening injuries.”

There is no known relationship between any of the three people, the police statement says.

Officers booked Patterson on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Failure to remain at an accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Patterson’s bail was set at $25,000.