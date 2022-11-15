Law enforcement community mourns loss of Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy killed in Lehi crash

LEHI, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy killed in a crash with a cement truck while commuting to work early Saturday morning.

Deputy Joel Baker was killed “in a tragic auto accident in the early morning [Saturday] on his commute to work,” according to an online fundraiser organized by his friends and co-workers at the sheriff’s office.

“It is with great sorrow that we are here putting this together for one of our own,” GoFundMe organizer Lovell Grayson writes.

Officers responded about 4:45 a.m. to 2090 N. Redwood Road, where Lehi police say the driver of a cement truck either ran a red light or failed to stop in time for a red light and crashed into a passenger vehicle.

Baker, the lone occupant in the vehicle, was fatally injured in the crash, police said. He leaves behind a wife and son.

“Joel was a proud member of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office family,” the GoFundMe post states, noting Baker previously worked with the Utah Department of Corrections.

Baker’s death has affected “our entire Law Enforcement family,” the post states. “[As] his brother and sisters are mourning, we keep his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The fundraiser was started by Baker’s friends and co-workers “to help support the family in their time of grief,” the post states.

“Thank you for your service, and we got it from here, Brother.”