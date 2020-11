GENOLA, Utah, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane has crashed in Utah County’s Genola Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate the crash happened in the area of 1200 N. Main St. a little before 4:30 p.m.

It appears at this early stage that no one has been injured as a result of the crash.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.