Utah County Sheriff seeks help locating man missing nearly a week

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating a missing, Utah County man, Blayne K. Parkin, 44.

“He was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in the Payson area”, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon.

“His truck was spotted in the Uintah County area near Roosevelt on the morning of September 12, 2024.

“The red camper shell, seen on the truck in the photograph, was located abandoned in Uintah County.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the truck or Blayne can contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4010 or email Detective Brinton at [email protected]