Small plane makes emergency landing on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say mechanical problems forced a small plane to make an emergency landing Tuesday evening on Bangerter Highway.

No one was injured when the single-engine aircraft touched down on Bangerter Highway near 10400 South about 5:30 p.m., South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington said.

Two people were aboard the plane, which had taken off in Tucson, Arizona, and was headed to Ogden, Pennington said.

“Fortunately, no vehicles [were hit] and there were no injuries,” he told Gephardt Daily.

One lane and the off-ramp from northbound Bangerter Highway at 10600 South were closed while crews investigated and removed the plane from the highway.

The aircraft was being towed with a police escort to South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan, Pennington said.