Snowbird will not open for skiing Wednesday; Interlodge still in effect

SNOWBIRD, Utah, Feb. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Snowbird will not open to skiing or snowboarding Wednesday and the Interlodge order remains in effect, officials said.

“After continued assessment, Snowbird will not open for skiing/riding today, Feb. 17,” said a tweet from Snowbird at noon. “With 4 feet of snow in three days, our teams are working hard around the clock to clear snow and perform snow safety work. There is no estimated time for lifting Interlodge or road restrictions.”

An Interlodge event “is when snow levels are so great and avalanche danger is so extreme that patrons and employees of Snowbird are confined to resort buildings while avalanche work is being done,” according to Snowbird’s website. During Interlodge, road access to Snowbird is shut down as well while UDOT performs avalanche work on it. During an Interlodge event, travel outside of the buildings at Snowbird is illegal. This includes being in your vehicle.

Interlodge was temporarily lifted from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. for The Cliff Lodge, The Iron Blosam, The Lodge at Snowbird and The Inn at Snowbird to the Snowbird Center. No travel was permitted below the hotels or to parking lots and vehicles.

Alta Ski Area also remains under maximum Interlodge restrictions.

For the latest information on closures in Little Cottonwood Canyon and Big Cottonwood Canyon click here.

UDOT public information officer John Gleason tweeted at 1:30 p.m. that two members of the Cottonwood Canyons team were staged in Little Cottonwood Canyon to assist with avalanche control Wednesday morning. “As they prepared to exit the UDOT utility truck for the snowcat, both vehicles were hit by a natural slide,” the tweet said. “We are grateful both team members are safe.”