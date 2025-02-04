Snowmobiler dies in Monte Cristo area avalanche

RICH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rich County Sheriff‘s Office has confirmed a snowmobiler caught in an avalanche Monday afternoon was found deceased.

The avalanche occurred in the Monte Cristo snowmobile area, near the Rich County and Cache County line.

“The victim had been snowmobiling with a friend when the avalanche occurred,” the RCSO news release says.

“The friend was unable to locate the victim and called for help. At 3:03 p.m., Rich County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the scene. Rich County Sheriff’s Office members responded as well as personnel from Cache County, Weber County, Life Flight, Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, Powder Mountain K-9, and a Black Hawk helicopter provided by the Diesel Brothers.”

The snow was very deep where the avalanche occurred, the release says.

“It took nearly four hours to locate the victim. The victim was located at approximately 6:21 p.m.”

The man who died was 37, and lived in Evanston, Wyoming, the RCSO statement says. His name has not yet been released.