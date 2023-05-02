Orem man injured after crashing snowmobile into tree in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, May 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews assisted a 62-year-old Orem man injured in a snowmobile crash Monday near Aspen Grove.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the snowmobiler crashed into a tree Monday and may have been on the mountain for several hours before he was located.

Rescue and medical teams assisted the man on the mountain. He was transported by Intermountain Life Flight helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Cannon said.

The man was knocked unconscious in the crash and sustained shoulder and head injuries, Cannon said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.