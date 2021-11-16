Solitude Mountain Resort cites warm temperatures, delays opening date for skiers

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Solitude Mountain Resort will postpone its opening day for the ski season due to warm temperatures, it announced Tuesday.

The original target date was Friday of this week, but there won’t be enough snow to greet skiers, an announcement says.

“Recent warm temperatures have presented a challenge to Solitude’s previously announced opening date,” which limited the potential for snowmaking.

The new target opening date is Tuesday, Nov. 23.

“With colder temps on the way, we will be making snow at every available window,” said Amber Broadaway, Solitude president and CEO, in a provided statement. “If conditions justify opening earlier than Nov. 23, we will be ready to go.”