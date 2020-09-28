South Salt Lake police seek suspects wanted for aggravated robbery at Winco Foods

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in South Salt Lake are looking for two men who stole a cart full of items from a Winco Foods store and threatened “loss-prevention” employees with knives when they were confronted.

Sgt. J. Suavo, with the South Salt Lake Police Department, said the incident, at 2193 S. Main St., happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

“A man wheeled out a cart full of food without paying and started loading everything into his vehicle,” Suavo told Gephardt Daily. “Loss-prevention confronted him, and he and a male passenger pulled out knives and threatened them.”

The men fled in an older, red Jeep Cherokee, the sergeant said.

“Possibly a Laredo, early 2000s. It had gray trim on the bottom, and temporary tags,” he said.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic man, between 35 and 40 years old, wearing a gray jacket, and a Caucasian man, also 35 to 40 years old, with tattoos on his wrist and knuckles, and wearing a gray jacket.

Suavo also pointed out that this began as a shoplifting incident, which normally would result in a citation; however, once the men brandished weapons, it became an aggravated robbery, which is a violent felony.

Anyone who sees these suspects, or who knows of their whereabouts, is advised not to approach them, but to call 911 or South Salt Lake police at 801-840-4000.