Suspect arrested after firing 36 bullets, missing victim, hitting multiple vehicles in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have arrested a suspect in connection an aggravated assault/drive-by shooting that happened early Thursday.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. at the LeBanke Apartments, at 3185 S. 200 East.

“Thirty-six spent spent shell casings and various other evidence was collected from the scene in South Salt Lake City,” an SSLPD statement says. “The suspect was located in a residence in West Valley.”

Arrested was Diego Alberto Vega, 19, who faces the following charges:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief over $5,000, a second-degree felony

36 counts of felony discharge of a firearm — shoot in direction of a person, a third-degree felony

A probable cause statement in the case says an area resident walking his dog saw a male and female by his vehicle, and the male — later identified as Vega — was slashing his car tires.

“The male and female entered a car with another male driving and the car pulled out of the driveway,” the police statement says. The victim “went inside and asked his wife to call the police. (He) went back out and found the car had moved and was now parked on 200 East. Individuals inside the car then began firing rounds at him as he ran away.

“In the course of the shooting, multiple vehicles in the parking lot were hit resulting in damages well over $5,000. (The victim) subsequently located a picture of the female suspect on Facebook. This female … was interviewed and admitted she was with the arrestee, Diego Vega, at the location of the shooting, and that Diego must have shot during the incident.”

Vega was located later at a West Valley City residence, where two .223 caliber rifles were located. Vega is prohibited from possessing a dangerous weapon due to a previous conviction for aggravated robbery, the probable cause statement says.

Vega was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he is being held without bail.

“Investigators are aware of the aggravated assault/drive by shooting in West Valley but are still investigating if there is a criminal nexus to both cases,” the SSLPD news release says. “South Salt Lake and West Valley Police are working in a collaborative effort to identify all individuals involved in this on-going criminal investigation.”