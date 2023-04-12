Spring runoff leads to flooding closures on Utah roads, trails

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, April 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Spring runoff from Utah’s record snowfall has waterways flowing at or near capacity, leading to flooding-related closures on roads and trails.

State Route 73 was closed at Airport Road in Eagle Mountain on Tuesday evening due to flooding from runoff from West Canyon, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

In Morgan, state Route 66 was closed between 2700 South and Richville Lane, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page about 9:20 p.m.

“Please use Morgan Valley Drive at this time,” the post states. “Our deputies, emergency manager and fire department are on scene and sandbagging.”

SR-66 was expected to be closed about four hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Draper, the trail tunnel under Highland Drive from Andy Ballard Arena into Corner Canyon closed Tuesday evening due to flooding, city officials said.

“Crews are not able to clean the grate safely. Please do not use the tunnel. Water is fast-moving. Keep children and pets out of the area,” an email alert from the city states.

