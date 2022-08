SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 3300 South and State Street after a water main break.

“A water main break has caused a sink hole, and the water department resources are working to fix the problem,” says a SSLPD statement issued 10:36 a.m. Sunday.

“Avoid the area. Take an alternate route. Do not drive through standing water.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as they are provided.