UTA announces enhanced safety measures for ski buses

UTAH, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority has announced that additional safety measures for ski bus service are being implemented this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These steps include limiting passenger loads on buses to a maximum of 20 riders, requiring face masks on board at all times, encouraging riders to stay 6 feet apart on the bus while holding their skis and creating socially distanced lines at key bus stops, said a news release from UTA. With these safety measures in place, riders should anticipate longer travel time reaching the resorts, officials said.

“UTA will continue following enhanced cleaning measures of buses which were adopted last spring,” the news release said. “Buses are sanitized daily, driver barriers are in place, contactless fare payment is available as are hand sanitizer dispensers.”

UTA will monitor ridership daily to ensure responsiveness to ridership demand. UTA and the resorts recommend skiers take advantage of low peak days, times, routes and parking to minimize delays and traffic congestion.

Service in the Cottonwood Canyons to Snowbird, Alta, Brighton and Solitude; Routes 953, 972 and 994 will begin on Nov. 29. Snowbasin and Powder Mountain; Routes 674, 675 and 677, will see service launched on Dec. 12 between the resorts and Ogden with various stops throughout Weber and Davis Counties. Starting Dec. 19 UTA’s Utah County ski bus; Route 880, will be starting service to Sundance.

UTA’s transit app is available here.