‘Summer of Loud’ tour to bring hard rock, metal bands to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The “Summer of Loud” tour will bring major hard rock and metal bands to North American venues this summer, with a July 8 stop in West Valley City.

The tour stops at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre. It will feature four rotating headliners, to include Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive.

The performance order in Utah is Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, I Prevail, Beartooth for the headliners, and The Amity Affliction, The Devil Wears Prada, Alpha Wolf for the support.

“Summer of Loud is gonna be a clinic in metalcore ass-whoopery, and it’s an absolute honor to be a part of this epic tour with such good company. Strap in for one of the most fun summer shows of your life,” says Beartooth singer Caleb Shomo.

“The Summer of Loud tour is about to be the best metal tour of the year,” states I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe. “Where else can you see some of the best modern metal bands all on the same stage? It’s going to be a tour you don’t wanna miss.”

“This summer tour has shaped up to be a huge and exciting line up,” says KsE singer Jesse Leach. “I am honored and stoked to be able to share the stage with such solid and killer bands. I feel a deep sense of purpose with this new album and to be able to play some of these songs on stages across the U.S. and Canada. This is the tour of the summer!”

Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall weighs in, saying “Summer of Loud, yep that sounds correct. This is the literal definition of a stacked line up, it’s straight up insane. Nothing but power from top to bottom, this is going to be a summer to remember. So stoked to be part of it, so siked to bring the carnage and chaos.”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with credit card and artist presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com. For more information on the tour visit summerofloud.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of Summer of Loud Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. at noon ET until Thursday, Feb. 27 at 11 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, autographed poster, exclusive VIP merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The tour will be donating $1 from each ticket sold to Living The Dream Foundation, non-profit foundation that helps children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses stay positive, maintain hope, and appreciate every day, regardless of their affliction.