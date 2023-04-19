Summit County crews respond to rollover with patient entrapped

SILVER SUMMIT, Utah, April 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District crews responded to a Silver Summit rollover with one person trapped Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived at about 8 a.m. to the area of Powderwood and West Kilby Road where they found “one patient entrapped,” says a social media post shared by the agency.

“PCFD firefighters extricated the patient, treated and transported the patient to the hospital in stable condition,” it says.

But none of that could happen until the vehicle position was stabilized.

“Vehicle was unstable on its side. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle with struts and used the clamshell technique to the roof to extricate the patient.”

Photo Park City Fire District

Specialists and resources used at the scene were Battalion Chief Max Dosher, medic engine 35, engine 33, heavy rescue 36, ambulance 31, Chief 304 and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.