Suspect arrested after South Salt Lake fatal shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested three days after the shooting death of Mostafa Hosseini, who police say may have been shot after requesting a cigarette.

Ashish Biswa, 24, was booked Tuesday into the Salt Lake County jail. He is charged on suspicion of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a first-degree felony

Three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

A probable cause statement filed in the case says South Salt Lake responded to a report of gunshots and a body at the South Parc Townhome Apartments, at 462 E. 2240 South, at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, March 13.

The body of Mostafa Hosseini, 26, was found at the scene, by the driver’s side door of his car.

“Immediate witnesses reported hearing three to four gunshots and came outside to see the victim lying on the ground and no one around,” the statement says. Preliminary findings at autopsy suggested Hosseini died of gunshot wounds.

Police located a witness who said he was present during the shooting.

“He advised that he and five others decided to hang out with each other. They went to a club in Salt Lake City driving separate cars and afterwards went to South Parc Townhomes to drop off Ashish.”

According to witnesses, Biswa had been trying to get Hosseini’s Rolex watch all evening, and Hosseini had declined to let Biswa see it or hold it. Biswa had grabbed at the watch multiple times, police were told.

“After the club, they drove around and were drinking from the beer in the back seat. They then went to South Parc Townhomes to drop off Ashish, ” the probable cause statement says.

Biswa passed around a handgun he had in his pocket, for everyone to look at, the statement says. Only Hosseini declined to handle the gun, his girlfriend told police.

A witness said “an argument ensued between M.H. and Ashish. M.H. wanted one of Ashish’s cigarettes, but Ashish said no. (The witness) said the argument got very heated and he decided he was going to get out of the car. (The witness) said he got out about two steps and then heard three to four gunshots,” then looked at Hosseini’s side of the car and saw him fall out.”

Police and medical crews rushed to the apartment complex, but found Hosseini deceased. After initial interviews, a warrant was served on Biswa’s apartment. He was not there, but was located walking back to the apartment, and had a silver .380 handgun in his possession, the statement says.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Biswa asked for an attorney.

Biswa is being held without bail due to the seriousness of the current charges, the fact that he was on parole for a felony, was restricted from possessing a gun, and “due to his extensive criminal history,” the probable cause statement says.