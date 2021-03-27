Suspect booked into jail after fatal hit-and-run accident in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, March 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident early Monday that claimed the life of a Hurricane man.

William J. Hendrickson was booked into the Washington County jail on Friday afternoon.

The Hurricane Police Department released the following statement:

“On March 22, 2021 at 1:18 a.m., Hurricane Police officers responded to a fatal hit and run accident where a 22-year-old Hurricane resident died.

“Investigators were able to identify suspect William J. Hendrickson and suspect vehicle 2006 Honda Ridgeline from security camera footages from a local business.

“On March 26, Mr. Hendrickson was interviewed by investigators with his attorney present. Mr. Hendrickson admitted he was driving the Honda Ridgeline on the evening of the hit and run, and stated he knew he had hit something in the roadway, but through it was debris in the roadway.”

Hendrickson was arrested and transported to jail, where he was booked for leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a third-degree felony. The vehicle was seized and will be processed by investigators as evidence.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it becomes available.