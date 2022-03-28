Suspect charged with felonies after alleged threat to kill AP&P agent, agent’s wife in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, March 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Duchesne County Jail after he allegedly threatened to kill a probation and parole officer, along with the agent’s wife, while swinging a baseball bat at them outside their home.

William Troy Richins, 46, faces multiple charges, including:

Unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

It is also possible other charges, including attempted homicide may be filed.

Officers from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the agent’s residence about 5:17 p.m. Saturday, according to an affidavit in the case.

Richins “had gone to a house that he knew an AP&P agent lived at,” says the statement, filed by a DCSO agent. William saw “the agent’s wife and stopped his vehicle, leaving skid marks.” Richins then started screaming at the agent’s wife proceeded to follow her to the house, the sheriff’s investigator said.

Richins was told to leave multiple times, but he refused, “raising the bat as if he was preparing to swing it at the couple,”… and “told the agent and his wife that he was going to kill them.”

After being peppered sprayed at the AP&P agent’s residence, Richins was stopped about five miles from the home “and taken into custody without further incident.”

The statement said Richins “had accused the agent of different things, like having drones follow him or posting pictures of him on the internet, for a few years.”

Richins is being held without bail.