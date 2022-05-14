Suspect in custody after man stabbed, critically injured in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old suspect has been taken into custody after a Saturday morning stabbing that left another man in critically injured.

West Jordan police were called at to the scene, in the 6700 south block of Blue Flower Court, and discovered the victim had been transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

“The call was at 8:45 and was for stabbing,” Officer Sam Winkler, WJPD spokesman, told Gephardt Daily.

“The victim was transported by private vehicle for local hospitals critical injuries. He is currently undergoing surgery and is considering to be in critical, stable condition.”

Suspect apprehended

Winkler said police were able to track the suspect to his residence, a few blocks away. According to reports from the scene, police followed a blood trail to the suspect’s house, but Winkler said he could not confirm that was how the man was located.

Winkler did confirm a knife was recovered and taken into evidence.

“Right now we don’t have we don’t know what the motive is,” Winkler told Daily. “We don’t know if they knew each other. We’re just working on getting some more details.”

The suspect’s name will not be available before charges are filed, Winkler said.