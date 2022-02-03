Suspect in custody after theft of Amazon delivery truck in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy City Police Department says it has a suspect in custody after tips forwarded to detectives.

“Our detectives were able to act upon the numerous tips received,” the tweet says. “The suspect has been arrested and booked into jail! Due to this still being an ongoing investigation we will not be releasing his name at this time.”

The man was wanted in connection with the theft of an Amazon delivery truck taken on Jan. 7 from the vicinity of 600 East and Stonefly Drive.

An image of the suspect was captured by a security camera mounted inside the Amazon truck, which police found abandoned a few blocks from where it was stolen.