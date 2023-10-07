Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square reveals guests for Christmas concerts

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Broadway’s Michael Maliakel and actor Lesley Nicol will join the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as featured guest artists for Christmas concerts Dec. 14-16 at the Conference Center.

Maliakel currently stars in the title role of Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway. The award-winning Indian-American actor and singer recently was featured in two PBS concert specials: “Broadway’s Brightest Lights” and “An Evening with Lerner and Loewe.”

Maliakel recently made his Kennedy Center debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard,” starring Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block. Prior to the pandemic, he toured North America with the 25th anniversary production of “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Nicol has enjoyed a diverse career that includes Broadway, movies and television. Her TV credits including roles in “Blackadder,” “Shameless,” “Inspector George Gently,” “Hancock and Joan,” and “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.” She also played Mrs. Patmore in “Downton Abbey” for six seasons and in both feature films.

Nicol’s film work includes “East Is East” and its sequel, “West Is West,” and she recently completed filming “Mr. Bates vs the Post Office,” a new ITV series to be released in 2024.

“We are delighted to have the talents of Michael Malaikel and Lesley Nicol at this year’s Christmas concerts,” said Mack Wilberg, the choir’s music director. “Together they will bring the holiday spirit into the hearts of our audiences through music and word celebrating the joy that is found in family and the celebration of the Savior’s birth.”

Maliakel and Nicol also will perform on the “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcast at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

Tickets to the Christmas concerts are complimentary but required. Four tickets per household will be distributed through a random selection process.

Tickets must be requested between noon Tuesday, Oct. 24, and 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. More information is available at tabchoir.org/Christmastickets. Children must be at least eight years old to attend.

The number of tickets also will be limited due to construction at and near Temple Square.