Taylorsville PD asks public for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Officers are seeking help identifying a man suspected in an armed robbery. The video shows the man entering and leaving a Family Dollar store at 1649 W. 4200 South on March 4, when the robbery occurred. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/MdXBMI0wOy — TVPDUtah (@TVPDUtah) March 9, 2022

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Who was that masked man?

That’s what Taylorsville Police officials would like to know. So they released a video and a photo of a suspect sought in the armed robbery of robbery.

“Officers are seeking help identifying a man suspected in an armed robbery,” says a three part tweet posted by Tuesday the department. “The video shows the man entering and leaving a Family Dollar store at 1649 W. 4200 South on March 4, when the robbery occurred.

“The suspect is believed to be a white or light-complected male, 30 to 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 to 240 pounds and armed with a handgun. The suspect may live in the area.

“Although his face is covered with a bandana, we hope the public might call in with any possible leads as to the individual’s identity. Please contact Taylorsville PD dispatch at 801-840-4000 and refer to TVPD case TY22-7005, or email [email protected] with any tips.”