Taylorsville PD seek suspect in high school burglary

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek help identifying the suspect in a vandalism and theft break-in at Taylorsville High School.

“Officers are looking for an individual who broke into Taylorsville High School over the winter break,” reads the department’s Thursday post on social media.

“The man damaged three vending machines, stole school merchandise and the money located in the machines and spray-painted three surveillance cameras to try to hide his identity.

“He was seen entering the school and driving the pictured Escalade on the property.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Landolfi through our dispatch number, 801-840-4000, and reference case # TY22-42197.