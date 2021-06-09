Temple Square reopening to the public this summer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City’s Temple Square will begin a phased reopening on June 14, ofgicials of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday.

The Conference Center will be the first to welcome guests, with additional facilities to follow in coming months, said a news release.

“As Temple Square begins its phased reopening, it will once again offer unique and meaningful guest experiences,” the news release said. “While some activities may not be fully open for some time, adjustments will be made to ensure a safe experience for those that do.”

The church also released a schedule of when various portions of Temple Square will reopen.

June 14

Conference Center

Since the beginning of the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple in January 2020, the Conference Center has been the main arrival center and primary venue for guests on Temple Square, the news release said.

The public will again be able to visit and tour the Conference Center beginning June 14. The experience will initially be open with limited hours; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and will include guided and self-guided tours.

Tours

Tours on Temple Square have already been available virtually, inside buildings, as well as in person in the grounds of Temple Square. Virtual tours will continue. When the Conference Center reopens on June 14, in-person tours will be available. To schedule a tour, call 801-240-8945 or email TempleSquare@ChurchofJesusChrist.org. You can also get an impromptu tour by visiting the sister missionaries in the Conference Center or those stationed just inside the west gate of Temple Square.

July 6

Assembly Hall and Tabernacle

The Assembly Hall and Tabernacle will open to the public on July 6 with limited hours; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Organ concerts, rehearsals and other concerts will continue to be paused.

Family History Library

Also on July 6, the Family History Library will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with plans to extend to additional days and hours soon thereafter.

Church History Library

The Church History Library’s reading room will open by appointment on July 6. A limited number of appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library will also resume presentations for groups of 25 or fewer. Up-to-date information on operating hours, safety policies and how to schedule a visit can be found on the library’s Plan Your Visit web page. The library will fully reopen to the public on August 2, 2021.

Aug. 2

Beehive House and Church History Museum

The Beehive House will reopen to the public on Aug. 2. It will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Church History Museum and store will reopen that same day. It will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional Buildings

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building, the Relief Society Building, and the Lion House openings will be announced at a future date.

Guidelines

Visitors are welcome on Temple Square. Face masks are recommended for individuals who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19. These announcements are subject to change due to conditions at the time of opening.