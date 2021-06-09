Red Butte Garden announces lineup for Outdoor Concert Series 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Red Butte Gardens officials have announced the full lineup for the Outdoor Concert Series 2021.

It was announced on June 2 that the series would kick off Friday, July 30 with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with guest Lucinda Williams. That show is now sold out. Shows will go through August and September, ending on Sept. 30.

The full lineup is as follows:

July 30: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, with Lucinda Williams (sold out)

Aug. 1: Drive-By Truckers

Aug. 4: Mat Kearney

Aug. 6: Travis Tritt

Aug. 8: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney

Aug. 10: 38 Special

Aug. 15: Dee Dee Bridgewater

Aug. 16: Galactic

Aug. 19: Watchhouse

Aug. 22: Blind Boys of Alabama with the North Mississippi Allstars

Aug. 26: Counting Crows

Aug. 29: Neko Case

Sept. 2: Squeeze with Colin Hay

Sept. 5: Rodrigo y Gabriela with David Keenan

Sept. 8: Roger Daltrey with Dan Bern

Sept. 12: Kenny Loggins

Sept. 14: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Sept. 16: Michael Franti & Spearhead

Sept. 22: Billy Strings

Sept. 23: Khruangbin

Sept. 29: JJ Grey & Mofro

Sept. 30: Emmylou Harris

For Red Butte Garden members, tickets go on sale on June 21. Tickets for the general public go on sale June 28.

For more information click here.