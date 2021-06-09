Red Butte Garden announces lineup for Outdoor Concert Series 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Red Butte Gardens officials have announced the full lineup for the Outdoor Concert Series 2021.
It was announced on June 2 that the series would kick off Friday, July 30 with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with guest Lucinda Williams. That show is now sold out. Shows will go through August and September, ending on Sept. 30.
The full lineup is as follows:
- July 30: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, with Lucinda Williams (sold out)
- Aug. 1: Drive-By Truckers
- Aug. 4: Mat Kearney
- Aug. 6: Travis Tritt
- Aug. 8: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney
- Aug. 10: 38 Special
- Aug. 15: Dee Dee Bridgewater
- Aug. 16: Galactic
- Aug. 19: Watchhouse
- Aug. 22: Blind Boys of Alabama with the North Mississippi Allstars
- Aug. 26: Counting Crows
- Aug. 29: Neko Case
- Sept. 2: Squeeze with Colin Hay
- Sept. 5: Rodrigo y Gabriela with David Keenan
- Sept. 8: Roger Daltrey with Dan Bern
- Sept. 12: Kenny Loggins
- Sept. 14: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- Sept. 16: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Sept. 22: Billy Strings
- Sept. 23: Khruangbin
- Sept. 29: JJ Grey & Mofro
- Sept. 30: Emmylou Harris
For Red Butte Garden members, tickets go on sale on June 21. Tickets for the general public go on sale June 28.
For more information click here.