Thanksgiving Point’s Butterfly Biosphere, Harvest Restaurant to reopen May 15

LEHI, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Thanksgiving Point announced it will open another of its venues on Friday, May 15.

Butterfly Biosphere will join the Museum of Ancient Life, Ashton Gardens, and Farm Country in limited reopening capacities, said a news release from Thanksgiving Point. The Harvest Restaurant will also reopen on May 15 for dinner and with reservations only. Harvest Restaurant is located in Water Tower Plaza.

“We feel the time is right to reopen the Butterfly Biosphere and Harvest Restaurant,” stated Mike L. Washburn, president and CEO of Thanksgiving Point. “Each reopening has been strategically aligned with the country and state’s health officials’ comments and precautions in place. The health and safety of all guests and employees remains the top priority for Thanksgiving Point.”

Ashton Gardens and Farm Country opened on Friday, May 1 following the “Utah Leads Together 2.0” moderate risk guidelines. Last week the Museum of Ancient Life was reopened on a limited basis as well.

Areas of the Butterfly Biosphere will still be unavailable for usage, including the Costa Rica Climber play area. Guests will be directed inside the Conservatory in a one-way walkway and only a limited number of guests will be allowed inside per half hour, however length of visit is not restricted. Masks for guests are not required but are encouraged. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout guest areas. Other safety measures include monitoring team member’s daily temperatures, requiring employee face coverings, and additional cleaning and sanitation measures for public spaces.

To safely reopen Harvest Restaurant, the space has been reconfigured to create more space between guest tables. Guests will not be permitted to congregate in lobbies and are encouraged to wear masks when not eating. Guests may order takeout and make reservations by calling 801.768.4984. As part of the government regulations no parties of 10 or more people.

For the most current updates on Thanksgiving Point, please visit www.thanksgivingpoint.org