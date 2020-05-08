Thanksgiving Point’s Museum of Ancient Life reopening Friday

LEHI, Utah, May 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Thanksgiving Point announced it will open more of its venues Friday.

The Museum of Ancient Life and its accompanying Expedition Café will reopen to Thanksgiving Point members and the public along with the Tower Deli and Trellis Café, said a news release.

“We made significant operational changes to safely reopen outdoor venues last week and we’re employing these strategies in the Museum of Ancient Life,” explained Mike L. Washburn, president and CEO of Thanksgiving Point. “Our mission to provide community gathering places to learn will be delivered again. The difference is that now, our community is gathering at socially distanced 6-foot intervals.”

Ashton Gardens and Farm Country opened on Friday, May 1, following the “Utah Leads Together 2.0” moderate risk guidelines. In addition to physical distancing, Thanksgiving Point requires guests to reserve advance tickets, which limits the number of guests each half hour. The length of visits is not restricted. Masks for guests are not required but are encouraged. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout guest areas. Other safety measures include monitoring team member’s daily temperatures, requiring employee face coverings, and additional cleaning and sanitation measures for public spaces.

Additionally, venues including the Museum of Ancient Life have been converted to a one-way path, the news release said. For those unable to visit in person, there is also a free virtual tour of the collection. Visit thanksgivingpoint.org/DinoTour for more information. Some hands-on exhibits will not be available and the 3D Mammoth Screen Theatre will remain closed at this time.

To safely reopen, Trellis Café at Ashton Gardens and Tower Deli and Ice Cream Shop have been reconfigured to create more space between guest tables. Guests will not be permitted to congregate in lobbies and are encouraged to wear masks when not eating.

For the most current updates on Thanksgiving Point, please visit www.thanksgivingpoint.org